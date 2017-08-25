By Matt Martin

The Vinton Country Club Men’s Tournament was held this past Sunday, August 20th.

Roger Murray survived an exciting 4 hole playoff over Mark Mossman to earn the men’s club championship. Murray and Mossman carded 4 over par 74’s while defending champion Matt Martin was one stroke back at 75.

A steady light rain throughout the first half of the tournament and some very difficult pin placements made scoring difficult for most of the golfers.

Okee Walker Jr. was our handicap champion. Okee shot a 76 and netted out 63.6 followed by Jim Murray netting out at 68.04.