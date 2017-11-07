|
2017-2018 Adult Volleyball Standings
|
Week of 10-29-17
|
This Week’s Results
|
Coed Division
|
Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
Tharp Design / Fareway
|
9–0
|
Cutting Edge
|
14–14–22
|
vs
|
Hummels HFTM
|
25–25–25
|
Hummels H.F.T.M
|
9–0
|
Fareway
|
25–25–25
|
vs
|
Young Rhinos
|
21–10–17
|
Young Rhinos
|
6–3
|
A Team
|
30–25–25
|
vs
|
Kiss My Ace
|
29–19–23
|
The A Team
|
3–6
|
Kiss My Ace
|
0–9
|
Cutting Edge
|
0–9
|
Men’s Division
|
Monday, October 30, 2017
|
Terry’s Gutter Service
|
10–2
|
A Team
|
20–26–23
|
vs
|
Terrys Gutter
|
25–24–25
|
Neve’s P.F.C. / F.S.B.T
|
4–8
|
Neves /FSBT
|
20–14–20
|
vs
|
Terrys Gutter
|
25–25–25
|
A Team
|
4–8
|
Women’s Upper Division
|
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
|
Virginia Gay Hospital
|
6–0
|
VGH
|
25–25–25
|
vs
|
TBD
|
7–10–5
|
Old School Produce
|
6–3
|
Old School
|
25-25–25
|
vs
|
Tharp Design
|
8–15–4
|
TBD
|
1–8
|
Old School Produce
|
0–6
|
Women’s Lower Division
|
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
|
Volleydolls
|
7–5
|
Misfits
|
25–24–25
|
vs
|
Volleydolls
|
16–26–21
|
Misfits
|
9–3
|
Terry’s Gutter
|
25–14–25
|
vs
|
Ball Busters
|
23–25–13
|
Terry’s Gutter Service
|
4–5
|
Ball Busters
|
0–9