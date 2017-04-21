By Janet Woodhouse

April 20, 2017

Vinton-Shellsburg Girls Golf, Dual with Benton Community at the Tara Hills Golf Course, Van Horne

par 36

Weather: low 50s, overcast, blustery and cold

Team Scores:

Vinton-Shellsburg 190

Benton Comm. 198

Medalist:

Halie Engler V-S 45

Runners up:

Lillie Lamont V-S 46

Rachel Maschino 46

V-S Individuals:

Halie Engler 45

Lillie Lamont 46

Rachel Tandy 47

Emily Blake 52

Alex Maynard 52

Brandi Gerber 56

JV members played but coaches decided to discontinue due to weather.

Claire Smith

Carli Lang

Jordan Pattee

Catherine Steele

Spectators were glad for winter coats! It was very, very windy and cold at Tara Hills but both teams

played amazingly well under those conditions. Senior Halie Engler was a first time medalist for V-S;

she scored two birdies (hole numbers 7 and 8) and a chip in today. This is only Halie’s second year to

play golf. Freshman Lillie Lamont shot 46, had only 14 putts and earned runner up medalist all new

PRs. For the first time this season, our varsity, now 8-0, all had less than 20 putts! Ms Engler, Ms

Tandy and Ms Blake all recorded 16 putts.

Varsity returns to Tara Hills Saturday at 8:30 am for the annual Benton Community Invitational

Tourney. Monday varsity travels to Manchester to their annual nine hole tournament with a 4:00 start.

Next Thursday varsity and JV will be hosted by Center Point-Urbana at Rolling Acres Golf Course for

a dual meet.