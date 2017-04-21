By Janet Woodhouse
April 20, 2017
Vinton-Shellsburg Girls Golf, Dual with Benton Community at the Tara Hills Golf Course, Van Horne
par 36
Weather: low 50s, overcast, blustery and cold
Team Scores:
Vinton-Shellsburg 190
Benton Comm. 198
Medalist:
Halie Engler V-S 45
Runners up:
Lillie Lamont V-S 46
Rachel Maschino 46
V-S Individuals:
Halie Engler 45
Lillie Lamont 46
Rachel Tandy 47
Emily Blake 52
Alex Maynard 52
Brandi Gerber 56
JV members played but coaches decided to discontinue due to weather.
Claire Smith
Carli Lang
Jordan Pattee
Catherine Steele
Spectators were glad for winter coats! It was very, very windy and cold at Tara Hills but both teams
played amazingly well under those conditions. Senior Halie Engler was a first time medalist for V-S;
she scored two birdies (hole numbers 7 and 8) and a chip in today. This is only Halie’s second year to
play golf. Freshman Lillie Lamont shot 46, had only 14 putts and earned runner up medalist all new
PRs. For the first time this season, our varsity, now 8-0, all had less than 20 putts! Ms Engler, Ms
Tandy and Ms Blake all recorded 16 putts.
Varsity returns to Tara Hills Saturday at 8:30 am for the annual Benton Community Invitational
Tourney. Monday varsity travels to Manchester to their annual nine hole tournament with a 4:00 start.
Next Thursday varsity and JV will be hosted by Center Point-Urbana at Rolling Acres Golf Course for
a dual meet.