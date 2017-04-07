By Janet Woodhouse
V-S Girls Golf
Meet #1 of 2017 season
Triangular at West Delaware, Manchester
April 6, 2017
Pine Oaks Golf Course, par 36
Weather conditions: cool with brisk winds, sunny
Team Scores:
Vinton-Shellsburg 206
Solon 222
West Delaware 259
Medalist:
Rachel Tandy 48 V-S
Co-Runner-up:
Brandi Gerber 51 V-S
Julia D. 51 Solon
V-S Individuals:
Rachel Tandy 48
Brandi Gerber 51
Emily Blake 53
Halie Engler 54
Alex Maynard 55
Abbe Wilson 55
(count the low four scores)
We had a good start to our new season in a challenging wind. Many of our team were playing this course for the first time and we had some junior varsity who had never played a high school golf meet before. 2016 State Qualifier, Rachel Tandy, took medalist honors with the only score in the 40s this day. Brandi Gerber made her mark as co-medalist for the first time.
Our varsity scores were very close; that shows a lot of promise for our team. Our team’s putting wasn’t the best, but Emily Blake took low honors with 19.
Carli Lang, Catherine Steele and Jordan Pattee played their first high school meet on junior varsity. Each girl is working hard to learn the game, rules and to improve her score.
Next week our team hosts a Vinton Country Club home meet on Tuesday against South Tama at four o’clock, and at Wildcat Golf Course, Shellsburg, we host Independence.
The Thursday meet will be played at 2:30 due to both schools having an early out schedule.