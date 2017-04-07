By Janet Woodhouse

V-S Girls Golf

Meet #1 of 2017 season

Triangular at West Delaware, Manchester

April 6, 2017

Pine Oaks Golf Course, par 36

Weather conditions: cool with brisk winds, sunny

Team Scores:

Vinton-Shellsburg 206

Solon 222

West Delaware 259

Medalist:

Rachel Tandy 48 V-S

Co-Runner-up:

Brandi Gerber 51 V-S

Julia D. 51 Solon

V-S Individuals:

Rachel Tandy 48

Brandi Gerber 51

Emily Blake 53

Halie Engler 54

Alex Maynard 55

Abbe Wilson 55

(count the low four scores)

We had a good start to our new season in a challenging wind. Many of our team were playing this course for the first time and we had some junior varsity who had never played a high school golf meet before. 2016 State Qualifier, Rachel Tandy, took medalist honors with the only score in the 40s this day. Brandi Gerber made her mark as co-medalist for the first time.

Our varsity scores were very close; that shows a lot of promise for our team. Our team’s putting wasn’t the best, but Emily Blake took low honors with 19.

Carli Lang, Catherine Steele and Jordan Pattee played their first high school meet on junior varsity. Each girl is working hard to learn the game, rules and to improve her score.

Next week our team hosts a Vinton Country Club home meet on Tuesday against South Tama at four o’clock, and at Wildcat Golf Course, Shellsburg, we host Independence.

The Thursday meet will be played at 2:30 due to both schools having an early out schedule.