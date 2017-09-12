The Vinton-Shellsburg-Union girls swim team took 1st place in a 6-team invitational last night in Williamsburg, winning 8 of 11 events and placing second in two others.

Other teams were Tipton, Linn-Mar, Grinnell, Oskaloosa and Williamsburg.

“Arabella Shepard smashed her own 500 freestyle record (which she set last Saturday) by 37 seconds – she is now the fastest 500 freestyler in the state of Iowa so far this year,” says Coach Ashley Hesson. “Lizzie Moore and Geordyn Webster also had great nights – each winning both their individual events and relays.”

“The girls are right on top of their best times, most are starting to drop time, and we’re still building to the peak of the season – we’re right where we want to be positioned to hit Conferences and Districts in prime condition,” says Hesson. “With each meet, their confidence grows – mentally, they’re getting tougher. The team is getting closer and stronger each week too. They encourage and support each other a lot.”