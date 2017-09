The Vinton-Shellsburg/Union girls swim team won its second meet of the year, remaining undefeated by defeating Linn-Mar, 91-83.

Coach Ashley Hesson summed up the success: “VSU won every event, and also took 2nd place in 4 of the 10 events. Again in this meet, every girl on our team scored points. No one came in last. It was a solid, strong team showing.”

See the complete results here: vslmswim