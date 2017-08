The VS Vikings only play four home games this year, but three of the away games are against our district’s nearest neighbors, Center Point-Urbana, Benton Community and Independence.

The action starts Friday, at CPU.

Vinton-Shellsburg 2017 Schedule:

08/25 @Center Point-Urbana

09/01 Union, La Porte City

09/08 @Decorah

09/15 Waverly-Shell Rock

09/22 @South Tama County, Tama

09/29 Charles City (Homecoming)

10/06 @Independence

10/13 Xavier, Cedar Rapids

10/20 @Benton Community