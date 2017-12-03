A dozen Vinton-Shellsburg wrestlers scored points for the Vikings during Satuday’s Guilford Invitational Tournament in Monticello, as VS brought home the 1st place plaque.

Champions for the Vikes included Carter Weeks (120), Brock Radeke (138), Scott Betterton (152) and Kort Johnson (170).

Complete results are below:

Monticello Guilford Invitational Results for Vinton-Shellsburg

106 – Mike Betterton (3-2) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Mike Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-2 won by fall over Danil Kobusch (Beckman Catholic) 2-3 (Fall 0:43)

Semifinal – Mike Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-2 won by fall over Alaina Sunlin (Monticello) 4-2 (Fall 2:59)

1st Place Match – Niyo Gady (Marion) 5-0 won by decision over Mike Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 3-2 (Dec 6-1)

113 – Bryce Radeke (2-4) placed 4th and scored 13.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Gaven Hiler (Marion) 4-1 won by fall over Bryce Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-4 (Fall 1:04)

Cons. Round 1 – Bryce Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-4 won by fall over Grant Beach (Prairie, Cedar Rapids JV) 2-3 (Fall 1:48)

Cons. Semi – Bryce Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-4 won by fall over Mason Recker (Beckman Catholic) 3-3 (Fall 3:35)

3rd Place Match – Brady Wilkinson (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 4-2 won by decision over Bryce Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-4 (Dec 9-2)

120 – Carter Weeks (5-0) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by fall over Cameron Breashears (Anamosa) 0-4 (Fall 0:34)

Semifinal – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by fall over Ethan Tallman (Monticello) 3-4 (Fall 0:51)

1st Place Match – Carter Weeks (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by fall over Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic) 3-2 (Fall 1:16)

126 – Peyton Haefner (2-2) placed 4th and scored 12.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Peyton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-2 won by fall over Michael Roling (Beckman Catholic) 1-5 (Fall 1:31)

Semifinal – Owen Kime (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 3-2 won by decision over Peyton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-2 (Dec 5-0)

Cons. Semi – Peyton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-2 won by decision over Kael Glenn (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 2-2 (Dec 10-6)

3rd Place Match – Ismail Havayarimana (Marion) 3-3 won by injury default over Peyton Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-2 (Inj. 0:00)

132 – Luke Radeke (4-1) placed 2nd and scored 18.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 4-1 won by fall over Brady Nicewanner (Prairie, Cedar Rapids JV) 2-4 (Fall 1:31)

Semifinal – Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 4-1 won by decision over Grant Hoeger (Beckman Catholic) 4-1 (Dec 5-2)

1st Place Match – Chase Luensman (Monticello) 5-0 won by decision over Luke Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 4-1 (Dec 5-0)

138 – Brock Radeke (5-0) placed 1st and scored 23.50 team points.

Quarterfinal – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by major decision over Colton Bach (Prairie, Cedar Rapids JV) 2-5 (MD 10-1)

Semifinal – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by tech fall over Austin Fritz (Marion) 4-2 (TF-1.5 3:41 (19-2))

1st Place Match – Brock Radeke (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by major decision over Mitchell Engelbart (Anamosa) 3-2 (MD 14-1)

145 – Wes Haefner (2-4) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Wes Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-4 won by fall over Dylan Rochford (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 0-3 (Fall 0:51)

Semifinal – Jake Recker (Beckman Catholic) 4-0 won by fall over Wes Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-4 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Semi – Wes Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-4 won by fall over Mohammed Abdalla (Prairie, Cedar Rapids JV) 2-4 (Fall 2:24)

3rd Place Match – Zach Cochran (Marion) 3-2 won by major decision over Wes Haefner (Vinton-Shellsburg) 2-4 (MD 12-3)

152 – Scott Betterton (5-0) placed 1st and scored 25.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by fall over Thomas Broderick (Monticello) 3-3 (Fall 2:43)

Semifinal – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by fall over Nick Pearson (Prairie, Cedar Rapids JV) 4-2 (Fall 2:00)

1st Place Match – Scott Betterton (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by major decision over Logan Seeley (Anamosa) 3-2 (MD 12-2)

160 – Luke Beyer (0-3) placed 4th and scored 7.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Treyten Steffen (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 3-2 won by fall over Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-3 (Fall 4:58)

Cons. Semi – Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match – Nathan Keating (Anamosa) 3-2 won by fall over Luke Beyer (Vinton-Shellsburg) 0-3 (Fall 3:41)

170 – Kort Johnson (5-0) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by fall over Mason Burlage (Beckman Catholic) 1-3 (Fall 1:54)

Semifinal – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by fall over Jake DeGroot (Prairie, Cedar Rapids JV) 5-2 (Fall 2:27)

1st Place Match – Kort Johnson (Vinton-Shellsburg) 5-0 won by fall over Evan Wulfekuhle (Beckman Catholic) 4-1 (Fall 3:34)

220 – Chris King (1-4) placed 6th and scored 3.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Chris King (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Logan Hangartner (Marion) 4-1 won by fall over Chris King (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-4 (Fall 1:23)

Cons. Semi – Carter Paulus (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 3-2 won by fall over Chris King (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-4 (Fall 3:30)

5th Place Match – Connor Andresen (Anamosa) 3-3 won by fall over Chris King (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-4 (Fall 1:13)

285 – Grant Ries (1-4) placed 4th and scored 10.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Carson Webster (Marion) 2-2 won by fall over Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-4 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Semi – Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-4 won by medical forfeit over Anthony Constant (Sumner-Fredericksburg) 0-4 (M. For.)

3rd Place Match – Colton Staab (Prairie, Cedar Rapids JV) 4-2 won by fall over Grant Ries (Vinton-Shellsburg) 1-4 (Fall 1:00)