“She’s amazing. She totally deserves it.”

The words that Ashley Hesson said about Margaret Trumphold, the Williamsburg girls swimming coach, are also being said about Hesson, the Vinton-Shellsburg/Union girls swimming coach.

Hesson and Trumphold were named the North Central Swim Conference Coaches of the year as the season wound down.

The VSU team also ended its successful season at Districts, where one swimmer, Arabella Shepard, advanced to this weekend’s State meet in Marshalltown. She won the 100-yard butterly 100-yard backstroke events, and will compete in both of those events at State.

“VSU swam very well,” says Hesson. “Our relays all cut time, as did almost every individual event. Our district was full of very strong swimmers – so the VSU girls had their work cut out for them. But they handled it well. This was a great season for VSU Swimming – we look forward to watching Arabella perform at State in Marshalltown on Saturday, and then building on our accomplishments next season.”