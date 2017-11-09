The Vinton-Shellsburg/Union girls swimming team celebrated its many successes and thanked those who helped during its wrap-up dinner at Pizza Ranch on Tuesday.

“Amanda Cardenas was voted Most Improved Swimmer and Lizzie Moore was voted Most Valuable Swimmer,” says Hesson. “Arabella Shepard was recognized for her accomplishments at State. And Rob and Nancy Levis were also recognized for their efforts in driving swimmers to and from all of meets.”

Coach Hesson also presented awards to the girls for their accomplishments, along with some humorous tokens of appreciation for the unique personalities each brought to the team. The swimmers also presented Hesson with gifts including a poster with personal words of thanks.

In addition to winning many meets against larger schools, and Shepherd’s success at the State Meet, Hesson shared Conference Coach of the Year honors with the Williamsburg coach.

See more photos of the banquet HERE.