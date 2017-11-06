Vinton-Shellsburg-Union swimmer Arabella Shepherd finished 9th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.59 seconds, and did even better in the 100-yard backstroke, earning the 4th place medal with a time of 57.23.

In the 100 backstroke event, the winner was senior Sophie Sorenson, who broke the record she had set as a sophomore, with a time of 54.60 seconds. The second-placed finisher came in almost two seconds behind Sorenson.

“It was a great day for Arabella & VSU,” says Coach Ashley Hesson.

And even though there was only one VSU swimmer in the State Meet, the team finished tied for 18th in team scoring because Arabella had earned 24 points for VSU. VSU was among the smallest schools of the 39 represented at State.

The team will celebrate its successes during a wrap-up banquet Tuesday at Pizza Ranch.