Wolf Creek played in a tournament at Union Middle School in Dysart. They enter the evening with a 3-0-1 record. The tie was to a first year Waverly Shell Rock team that is very solid.

Last Friday, Wolf Creek defeated Osage 49-0 in an early match up and had a key rematch with WSR in their second game. The Knights got off to a slow start being down 14-0 at halftime. After the halfway point, Wolf Creek rallied with two. Isaiah Vaughan scores with a key run and score for try by Koby Alpers. It was a physical game and Wolf Creek won 21-14.

The win locked up a state spot for the Knights and also secured the 1A East Conference title.