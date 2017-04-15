Wolf Creek played in a tournament at Union Middle School in Dysart. They enter the evening with a 3-0-1 record. The tie was to a first year Waverly Shell Rock team that is very solid.
Last Friday, Wolf Creek defeated Osage 49-0 in an early match up and had a key rematch with WSR in their second game. The Knights got off to a slow start being down 14-0 at halftime. After the halfway point, Wolf Creek rallied with two. Isaiah Vaughan scores with a key run and score for try by Koby Alpers. It was a physical game and Wolf Creek won 21-14.
The win locked up a state spot for the Knights and also secured the 1A East Conference title.
Wolf Creek hosts one more tournament at Dysart on Friday, April 21. At the current time Wolf Creek is 5-0-1. You can find out more about the rugby club at www.wolfcreekrugby.com.