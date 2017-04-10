Senior Jordan Schmitz stretches for a try in action vs. Waverly Shell Rock. A try is
worth seven points in sevens youth rugby. There is no kick after score.
Isaiah Vaughan is called for going out of bounds on a breakaway during the action vs. Waverly Shell Rock this past Friday. Union was up 14-2 with under three minutes left and WSR scored to force the tie 14-14.
The Wolf Creek (Knights), a youth rugby team consisting of athletes from Union Community High School put their 2-0 record on the line vs. Waverly-Shellrock and Osage during the tournament on the Union MS football field in Dysart on Friday.
Osage feeds the tunnel during a three man scrum where teams fight and lock out for
field position. Union won the game 28-0 last Friday.
The Knights tied WSR at 14 and defeated Osage, 28-0.
Junior Quentin Kinsel passes the pass to an unknown teammate in Osage action.
Eight competed in sevens rugby. There are seven athletes on each team competing on a full field. Each half is seven minutes in length with non-stop action. A quick two minute half time is taken between halves.