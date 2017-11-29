Union defeated Vinton-Shellsburg but lost to Decorah, which also defeated VS in a double-dual at Union on Tuesday. It was the first meet of the year.

Vikings who won both matches include Carter Weeks, Scott Betterton and Kort Johnson. Brock and Luke Radeke each won one match and another by forfeit.

See photos from the meet at Krystal Schmitz’s page Krystal’s Photos HERE.

VS/Union results:

Union (UNIO) 48.00 Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 29.00

106: Kolten Crawford (UNIO) over Mike Betterton (VISH) (Fall 3:42) 113: Payton Hellman (UNIO) over Bryce Radeke (VISH) (Fall 3:34) 120: Carter Weeks (VISH) over Lake LeBahn (UNIO) (Fall 1:01) 126: Jack Thomsen (UNIO) over Jimmy Mull (VISH) (Fall 0:26) 132: Luke Radeke (VISH) over (UNIO) (For.) 138: Brock Radeke (VISH) over (UNIO) (For.) 145: Adam Ahrendsen (UNIO) over Wes Haefner (VISH) (Fall 1:04) 152: Scott Betterton (VISH) over John Millard (UNIO) (TF 15-0 2:49) 160: Payton Pelke (UNIO) over Christian Lovell (VISH) (Fall 0:34) 170: Double Forfeit 182: Kort Johnson (VISH) over Hunter Klima (UNIO) (Fall 1:41) 195: Lane Albertsen (UNIO) over (VISH) (For.) 220: Rashawn Williams (UNIO) over Chris King (VISH) (Fall 2:57) 285: Matt Millard (UNIO) over Grant Ries (VISH) (Fall 2:29)

VS Decorah results

Decorah (DECO) 39.00 Vinton-Shellsburg (VISH) 35.00

285: Daniel Schwartzhoff (DECO) over Grant Ries (VISH) (Fall 0:35) 106: Mike Betterton (VISH) over (DECO) (For.) 113: Kyzer Engen (DECO) over Bryce Radeke (VISH) (Fall 5:14) 120: Carter Weeks (VISH) over Mason Olsgard (DECO) (MD 8-0) 126: Corban Rowley (DECO) over Jimmy Mull (VISH) (Fall 1:01) 132: Luke Radeke (VISH) over Jackson Rolfs (DECO) (SV-1 4-2) 138: Brock Radeke (VISH) over Dawson Headington (DECO) (Fall 2:29) 145: Blake Courtney (DECO) over Wes Haefner (VISH) (Dec 3-0) 152: Scott Betterton (VISH) over Elijah Mitchell (DECO) (Fall 4:30) 160: Tom Knoke (DECO) over Christian Lovell (VISH) (Fall 1:56) 170: Kort Johnson (VISH) over Nathan Tappe (DECO) (MD 15-4) 182: Andy Murphy (DECO) over (VISH) (For.) 195: Andy Lillegraven (DECO) over (VISH) (For.) 220: Chris King (VISH) over Caden Keck (DECO) (Fall 1:29)