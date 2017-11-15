Six Iowa student athletes will be honored with the Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) Student Athlete Achievement Scholarship Award during the Iowa high school state football championships Nov. 16-17 in Cedar Falls. One student from each class will receive a $1,000 scholarship from the IBA to the college of his choice.

Scholarship recipients include:

* Eight Player: Brett Galles, Remsen St. Mary’s High School, Remsen

* Class A: Theo Baldus, St. Ansgar High School, St. Ansgar

* Class 1A: Sam Joerger, Denver High School, Denver

* Class 2A: Hunter Fleshner, Union High School, La Porte City

* Class 3A: Tim Globokar, Xavier High School, Cedar Rapids

* Class 4A: Rhett Smeins, Cedar Falls High School, Cedar Falls

Scholarship recipients were selected based on their academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills and community involvement.

“This program recognizes Iowa students for their achievements – both on and off the field,” said John Sorensen, president and CEO of Iowa Bankers Association. “The long-term success of these students is important to the future success of our communities, and helping Iowa communities is what Iowa banks are all about.”

For more than two decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Scholarship Awards, which awards student athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships since the program began.