Young Fairgoers pedaled their way to success in the Pedal Power Pull held Tuesday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

In the Pedal Power Pull, kids attempt to pedal a mini tractor 40 feet (a “full pull”) pulling a box weighing 80 pounds for 4-year-olds to 260 pounds for 11-year-olds. In the event of a tie or two full pulls, weight is added and a re-pull is held to determine the winner.

Complete results below:

GIRLS

4-Year-Olds

1) Anna Hall, Boaduray, Full Pull

2) Emerson Roe, Fremont, 29 feet, 8 inches

3) Palmer Young, Garner, 26 feet, 7 inches

5-Year-Olds

1) Kellyn Smith, Mason City, 32 feet, 10 inches

2) Vanessa Anderson, Kiros, 32 feet, 2 inches

3) Lyla Hughey, Oakland, 21 feet, 2 inches

6-Year-Olds

1) Elizabeth Kern, Colfax, 32 feet, 7 inches

2) Lynde Cole, Riverside, 19 feet, 10 inches

3) Emily Hunold, Mt. Pleasant, 12 feet, 9 inches

7-Year-Olds

1) Riya Smith, Knoxville, 33 feet, 7 inch

2) Kendra Robinson, Tennant, 31 feet, 6 inch

3) Mallorie Miller, Cedar Rapids, 24 feet, 10 inches

8-Year-Olds

1) Hannah Hancock, Avoca, 38 feet, 4 inches

2) Kennedy Hughey, Oakland, 28 feet, 8 inches, Second Pull- 30 feet, 1 inch

3) Isabella Lamb, Grimes, 28 feet, 8 inches, Second Pull- 28 feet, 4 inches

9-Year-Olds

1) Brooklyn Buck, Tennant, 37 feet, 6 inches

2) Landri Steenhard, Gilbert, Ariz. 34 feet

3) Denna Anderson, Kiren, 33 feet 7 inches

10-Year-Olds

1) Kinzey Ripperger, Lorimer, Full Pull, Second Pull- Full Pull

2) Olivia Johnson, Elma, Full Pull, Second Pull- 38 feet

3) Tara Hancock, Avoca, 37 feet, 3 inches

11-Year-Olds

1) Alexis Gruhn, Manning, Full Pull

2) Megan Borders, Mount Pleasant 27 feet, 5 inches

BOYS

4-Year-Olds

1) Fletcher Turnguist, Des Moines, Full Pull

2) Lucas Schnicker, Mt. Pleasant, 36 feet, 2 inches

3) Lane Bahr, Dysart, 28 feet, 3 inches

5-Year-Olds

1) Reed Johnson, Elma, 24 feet, 5 inches

2) William McWhirter, Washington, 23 feet, 7 inches

3) Masen Fletcher, Fremont, 22 feet, 8 inches

6-Year-Olds

1) Andrew Hol, Drakesville, 32 feet, 7 inches

2) Coyer Spear, Algona, 26 feet, 7 inches

3) Lincoln Hawk, St. Charles, 24 feet, 5 inches

7-Year-Olds

1) Quinn Anderson, Kiron, 37 feet, 1 inch

2) Lane Parrish, Diagonal, 34 feet, 1 inch

3) Tyler Lukavsky, Washington, 33 feet, 10 inches

8-Year-Olds

1) Brayden Kuker, West Union, Full Pull

2) Dylan Herman, Waverly, 38 feet, 7 inches

3) Nolan Smith, Knoxville, 35 feet, 4 inches

9-Year-Olds

1) Jake Bvell, Ankeny 32 feet, 5 inches

2) Daniel Poe, Albia, 29 feet 7 inches

10-Year-Olds

1) Jayden Thompson, Sigourney, Full Pull

2) Grant Hughey, Oakland, 39 feet, 6 inches

3) Logan Borders, Mt. Pleasant 37 feet, 8 inches

11-Year-Olds

1) Issac Wardlow, Kahaka MO., Full Pull

2) David Poe Jr., Albia, 39 feet, 1 inch

3) Justin Decker, Macksburg, 37 feet, 3 inches