Young Fairgoers pedaled their way to success in the Pedal Power Pull held Tuesday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
In the Pedal Power Pull, kids attempt to pedal a mini tractor 40 feet (a “full pull”) pulling a box weighing 80 pounds for 4-year-olds to 260 pounds for 11-year-olds. In the event of a tie or two full pulls, weight is added and a re-pull is held to determine the winner.
Complete results below:
GIRLS
4-Year-Olds
1) Anna Hall, Boaduray, Full Pull
2) Emerson Roe, Fremont, 29 feet, 8 inches
3) Palmer Young, Garner, 26 feet, 7 inches
5-Year-Olds
1) Kellyn Smith, Mason City, 32 feet, 10 inches
2) Vanessa Anderson, Kiros, 32 feet, 2 inches
3) Lyla Hughey, Oakland, 21 feet, 2 inches
6-Year-Olds
1) Elizabeth Kern, Colfax, 32 feet, 7 inches
2) Lynde Cole, Riverside, 19 feet, 10 inches
3) Emily Hunold, Mt. Pleasant, 12 feet, 9 inches
7-Year-Olds
1) Riya Smith, Knoxville, 33 feet, 7 inch
2) Kendra Robinson, Tennant, 31 feet, 6 inch
3) Mallorie Miller, Cedar Rapids, 24 feet, 10 inches
8-Year-Olds
1) Hannah Hancock, Avoca, 38 feet, 4 inches
2) Kennedy Hughey, Oakland, 28 feet, 8 inches, Second Pull- 30 feet, 1 inch
3) Isabella Lamb, Grimes, 28 feet, 8 inches, Second Pull- 28 feet, 4 inches
9-Year-Olds
1) Brooklyn Buck, Tennant, 37 feet, 6 inches
2) Landri Steenhard, Gilbert, Ariz. 34 feet
3) Denna Anderson, Kiren, 33 feet 7 inches
10-Year-Olds
1) Kinzey Ripperger, Lorimer, Full Pull, Second Pull- Full Pull
2) Olivia Johnson, Elma, Full Pull, Second Pull- 38 feet
3) Tara Hancock, Avoca, 37 feet, 3 inches
11-Year-Olds
1) Alexis Gruhn, Manning, Full Pull
2) Megan Borders, Mount Pleasant 27 feet, 5 inches
BOYS
4-Year-Olds
1) Fletcher Turnguist, Des Moines, Full Pull
2) Lucas Schnicker, Mt. Pleasant, 36 feet, 2 inches
3) Lane Bahr, Dysart, 28 feet, 3 inches
5-Year-Olds
1) Reed Johnson, Elma, 24 feet, 5 inches
2) William McWhirter, Washington, 23 feet, 7 inches
3) Masen Fletcher, Fremont, 22 feet, 8 inches
6-Year-Olds
1) Andrew Hol, Drakesville, 32 feet, 7 inches
2) Coyer Spear, Algona, 26 feet, 7 inches
3) Lincoln Hawk, St. Charles, 24 feet, 5 inches
7-Year-Olds
1) Quinn Anderson, Kiron, 37 feet, 1 inch
2) Lane Parrish, Diagonal, 34 feet, 1 inch
3) Tyler Lukavsky, Washington, 33 feet, 10 inches
8-Year-Olds
1) Brayden Kuker, West Union, Full Pull
2) Dylan Herman, Waverly, 38 feet, 7 inches
3) Nolan Smith, Knoxville, 35 feet, 4 inches
9-Year-Olds
1) Jake Bvell, Ankeny 32 feet, 5 inches
2) Daniel Poe, Albia, 29 feet 7 inches
10-Year-Olds
1) Jayden Thompson, Sigourney, Full Pull
2) Grant Hughey, Oakland, 39 feet, 6 inches
3) Logan Borders, Mt. Pleasant 37 feet, 8 inches
11-Year-Olds
1) Issac Wardlow, Kahaka MO., Full Pull
2) David Poe Jr., Albia, 39 feet, 1 inch
3) Justin Decker, Macksburg, 37 feet, 3 inches