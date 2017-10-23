The Union High School Vocal Department is currently taking bookings for the Union Carolers for any holiday event in the Northeast/Eastern Iowa area.

The Union Carolers is a 16-voiced a capella ensemble that will provide up to 20 minutes of holiday music for any festive event. This group was the featured choir with the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony on their Holiday Pops concert in Dec. of 2004 and has established itself throughout the Cedar Valley as a constant each holiday season.

The group will be completely attired in Dickens-era outfits complete with top hats on the men and muffs for the ladies.

The group does not charge a fee however a donation of any size to the vocal music department is expected to help off-set the group’s expenses for the year. We use this as our only fundraiser for the entire program.

If you are in charge of the family Christmas, office party, club event, church tea, etc, this holiday season contact Tim J. Mitchell at Union High School by calling 319-342-2697 or email him at t_mitchell@union.k12.ia.us to book your date early.

Times have begun to fill up, so act fast!