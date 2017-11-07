The Union Vocal Music Department has been asked to perform the National Anthem at 2 state-wide events.

On Saturday, November 11, a mixed double quartet will perform the national anthem for the 7:00pm 2A Semi-Final Game. and then one week later on Friday, November 17th , another mixed double quartet will sing for the 2A Football State Championship in the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Over the last 18 years, the Union High School Vocal Department has become a regular participant at all of the state athletic finals including State Football, State Boys Basketball, State Girls Basketball, State Dual Wrestling, State Individual Wrestling, State Volleyball and All-State Speech Festival.

Back row L to R-Wes Hanson, Tate Hookham, Jacob Lowe, Joe Gloede

3rd row L to R-Claire Thoma, Kortlyn Ewoldt, Riley Davis, Carter Spore, Natalie Tecklenburg

2nd row L to R-Lauren Harrigan, Emily Schmidt, Kassidy Downs, Taylor Short, Chloe Heitmann

on floor Zeke Seuser.