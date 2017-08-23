Ron Geiger from Vinton Iowa was recently recognized by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for his volunteer service to the Hunter Education Program. Ron has been voluntarily teaching Hunter Education classes for the Iowa DNR in Benton County for over 30 years. Ron started teaching classes in Benton County in 1987. Ron has taught classes at the Vinton Izaak Walton League, Vinton Kirkwood Community College Center, the Benton County Conservation Board and in Belle Plaine, Iowa.

Ron is an avid hunter and outdoorsman who enjoys passing along his knowledge to new hunters young and old. History of hunting, firearms safety, ethics and proper wildlife management are a few of the topics that Ron teaches hi s students. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources would like to thank Ron for being a hunter education instructor and helping educate area residents about hunting safely and respecting the outdoors.