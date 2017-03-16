From the 1936 John Deere A that Grant Ries spent a year overhauling and painting with the help of his father, Paul and grandpa Kenny Henkle, to some larger newer tractors, to a few riding lawn mowers, Vinton-Shellsburg High School FFA members found a variety of farm vehicles to bring to school for their annual Tractor Day.

Several FFA members gathered around the iconic green tractor as Grant demonstrated how to start it by hand-cranking. They laughed a bit as he made a few unsuccessful attempts, but soon the two-cylinder was making its familiar sounds. Grant’s mom, Karilea, said her father, a former John Deere employee, bought the tractor about 40 years ago and had long been hoping to see it restored. Grant made it one of his FFA projects.

Ag teacher/FFA Advisor Melissa Heeren said the club has been celebrating FFA all week. Monday was Blue & Gold day; Tuesday, Truck Day; Wednesday, Wild West Day and Thursday was Tractor Drive In Day.

