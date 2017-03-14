On February 11, 2017, 8 members of the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA went to Manchester, Iowa to Lighting Lanes for District FFA Bowling Tournament against other chapters. Team one consisted of Eric Henkle, George “Wesley” Hefner, Madeline Moen and Grant Ries. Team Two consisted of Jordan Pattee, Blake Witzel, Tailynn Tharp and Michael Steele. This was a great time for some of the chapter members to bond and have fun at a district FFA event.

Individual placings:

2nd Grant Ries

3rd Jordan Pattee

6th George “Wesley” Hefner

7th Michael Steele

Vinton Shellsburg FFA Team Placings:

Vinton #1 Placed 2nd

Vinton #2 Placed 3rd